$11,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4DR LS
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Equinox Sport-AWD-No Accident- Air Conditioning- After market rear view Camera-Power seat-Alloy Wheels,-Anti-lock Brakes, Auto Climate Control,-Automatic Headlights, , Bucket Seats, CD Player, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Steering, Power Windows- Remote/Keyless Entry-Satellite Radio, Security Features, Side Air Bags, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Audio-Tilt Steering- Tire Pressure Monitor and Traction Control...
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
==== Buy with confidence; ====
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins .
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LS, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales! This sleek white SUV boasts a spacious black interior and comes equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable ride. With its powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, the Equinox effortlessly tackles any terrain, while its smooth automatic transmission ensures a seamless driving experience. This well-maintained Equinox has 146,000 km on the odometer, and is ready to hit the road for many more miles to come.
This Equinox is packed with features that make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power everything (locks, mirrors, seats, and windows), and cruise control for those long highway drives. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. Stay safe and confident with the Equinox's comprehensive safety features including anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales is ready to help you get behind the wheel of this reliable and stylish Chevrolet Equinox today!
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
