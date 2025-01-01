$11,989+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT AWD LOADED LOW KMS!
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT AWD LOADED LOW KMS!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$11,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,780 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian weather throws your way? Check out this stunning 2015 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This well-maintained Equinox, boasting a beautiful pearl white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its comfortable interior, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel-drive capability, this Equinox offers the perfect blend of practicality and style. Plus, with only 137,780 km on the odometer, you can be confident in its long-lasting value.
This Equinox is a true gem, packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Get ready to turn heads with its eye-catching pearl white finish. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone who values comfort and versatility. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling and control, no matter the road conditions. This Equinox is ready to take on any journey with you!
Here are a few of the features that make this Equinox stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads with confidence and enjoy superior handling in all weather conditions.
- Loaded Features: Experience the convenience of a well-equipped SUV, designed for comfort and ease of use.
- Low Kilometers: This Equinox has been gently driven, giving you peace of mind about its remaining lifespan.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy great gas mileage while still having the power you need.
- Elegant Design: The pearl white exterior and black interior create a timeless and stylish look that will impress.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460