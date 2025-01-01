Menu
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything Canadian weather throws your way? Check out this stunning 2015 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT AWD, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This well-maintained Equinox, boasting a beautiful pearl white exterior and a sleek black interior, is ready to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. With its comfortable interior, fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine, and all-wheel-drive capability, this Equinox offers the perfect blend of practicality and style. Plus, with only 137,780 km on the odometer, you can be confident in its long-lasting value.

This Equinox is a true gem, packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Get ready to turn heads with its eye-catching pearl white finish. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone who values comfort and versatility. The all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling and control, no matter the road conditions. This Equinox is ready to take on any journey with you!

Here are a few of the features that make this Equinox stand out:

All-Wheel Drive: Conquer winter roads with confidence and enjoy superior handling in all weather conditions.
Loaded Features: Experience the convenience of a well-equipped SUV, designed for comfort and ease of use.
Low Kilometers: This Equinox has been gently driven, giving you peace of mind about its remaining lifespan.
Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy great gas mileage while still having the power you need.
Elegant Design: The pearl white exterior and black interior create a timeless and stylish look that will impress.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

137,780 KM

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing
Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

137,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLGEK6F6153610

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,780 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Bluetooth Connection

2015 Chevrolet Equinox