Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek, gloss black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, promising a smooth and capable ride. With just 125,550km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to provide years of dependable service. Its Front Wheel Drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.

This Equinox is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this SUV offers the versatility and practicality you need. This 2015 Equinox offers a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency, interior comfort, and impressive cargo capacity. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today and experience it for yourself!

Here are five features that make this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT a standout:

Powerful Performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for effortless acceleration and towing capabilities.
Sleek Design: The gloss black exterior and stylish design are sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Comfortable Interior: Relax in a spacious black interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort.
Backup Camera: The dynamic backup camera gives you confidence when parking in those tight spaces
Versatile Utility: With its SUV/Crossover body style, this Equinox offers ample cargo space and passenger flexibility.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

125,550 KM

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 6 CYL LOW KMS

12807742

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT 6 CYL LOW KMS

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLBE32F6237595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gloss Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,550 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek, gloss black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, promising a smooth and capable ride. With just 125,550km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to provide years of dependable service. Its Front Wheel Drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.

This Equinox is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this SUV offers the versatility and practicality you need. This 2015 Equinox offers a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency, interior comfort, and impressive cargo capacity. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today and experience it for yourself!

Here are five features that make this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT a standout:

  • Powerful Performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for effortless acceleration and towing capabilities.
  • Sleek Design: The gloss black exterior and stylish design are sure to turn heads wherever you go.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in a spacious black interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort.
  • Backup Camera: The dynamic backup camera gives you confidence when parking in those tight spaces
  • Versatile Utility: With its SUV/Crossover body style, this Equinox offers ample cargo space and passenger flexibility.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 Chevrolet Equinox