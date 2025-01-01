$12,989+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT 6 CYL LOW KMS
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$12,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gloss Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 125,550 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sleek, gloss black beauty boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, promising a smooth and capable ride. With just 125,550km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready to provide years of dependable service. Its Front Wheel Drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions, making it perfect for city commutes or weekend getaways.
This Equinox is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway, this SUV offers the versatility and practicality you need. This 2015 Equinox offers a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency, interior comfort, and impressive cargo capacity. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today and experience it for yourself!
Here are five features that make this 2015 Chevrolet Equinox LT a standout:
- Powerful Performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for effortless acceleration and towing capabilities.
- Sleek Design: The gloss black exterior and stylish design are sure to turn heads wherever you go.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in a spacious black interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort.
- Backup Camera: The dynamic backup camera gives you confidence when parking in those tight spaces
- Versatile Utility: With its SUV/Crossover body style, this Equinox offers ample cargo space and passenger flexibility.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
