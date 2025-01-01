Menu
2015 Chevy Equinox LT 4 door Automatic 2.4L runs and drives selling as is Power windows Power locks keyless entry Power side mirrors Ac Back up camera Tinted windows Leather interior super very clean interior Cruise control 4 brand new allseason tires MICHELINE Selling as is 276000 km. 2.4L cheap on gas $2999 plus applicable taxes Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

276,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

13164290

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
276,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 276,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevy Equinox LT 4 door Automatic 2.4L runs and drives selling as is Power windows Power locks keyless entry Power side mirrors Ac Back up camera Tinted windows Leather interior super very clean interior Cruise control 4 brand new allseason tires MICHELINE Selling as is 276000 km. 2.4L cheap on gas $2999 plus applicable taxes Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Auto Hold Brake

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Shuaib Auto

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Shuaib Auto

(647) 303-7143

2015 Chevrolet Equinox