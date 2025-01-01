$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Sold As Is
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 276,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Equinox LT 4 door Automatic 2.4L runs and drives selling as is Power windows Power locks keyless entry Power side mirrors Ac Back up camera Tinted windows Leather interior super very clean interior Cruise control 4 brand new allseason tires MICHELINE Selling as is 276000 km. 2.4L cheap on gas $2999 plus applicable taxes Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA SHUAIBAUTO.COM 647 303 7143
