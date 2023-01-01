Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

194,530 KM

Details Description

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Babs Auto Sales

647-642-3511

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

647-642-3511

  1. 10637595
  2. 10637595
  3. 10637595
  4. 10637595
  5. 10637595
  6. 10637595
  7. 10637595
  8. 10637595
  9. 10637595
  10. 10637595
  11. 10637595
  12. 10637595
  13. 10637595
  14. 10637595
  15. 10637595
  16. 10637595
  17. 10637595
  18. 10637595
  19. 10637595
  20. 10637595
  21. 10637595
  22. 10637595
Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
194,530KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637595
  • Stock #: 1533
  • VIN: 3GCUKRECXFG250465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,530 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED.
We are including a free 3 months Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES
- WHAT YOU GET -
- Navigation panel
- Power Seats
- Bluetooth
- Back-up camera
- Air conditioning
- Alloy rims
- Heated Seats
- Keyless entry
- Power seats
- Power locks
- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.
Babs Auto Sales
433 Bloor Street W.
Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
647-642-3511 Ext.1
Or
416-315-7223
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Babs Auto Sales

2013 Mitsubishi Outl...
 172,964 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE
 157,682 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Camry XLE
 273,483 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Babs Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Babs Auto Sales

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

Call Dealer

647-642-XXXX

(click to show)

647-642-3511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory