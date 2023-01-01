2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $13,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 9 9 , 2 6 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9622282

9622282 VIN: 3GCUKREC7FG287800

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 299,266 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.