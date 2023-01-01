Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

299,266 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

299,266KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9622282
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC7FG287800

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 299,266 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

