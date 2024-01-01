Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

234,974 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Sonic

LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1729807556
  2. 1729807564
  3. 1729807571
  4. 1729807577
  5. 1729807583
  6. 1729807590
  7. 1729807596
  8. 1729807604
  9. 1729807612
  10. 1729807618
  11. 1729807625
  12. 1729807632
  13. 1729807640
  14. 1729807645
  15. 1729807651
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,974KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SH0F4114303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,974 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Mazda CX-5 GS 195,948 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 Big Horn 140,785 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Forte5 EX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Kia Forte5 EX 184,887 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Sonic