2015 Chevrolet Sonic
4dr Sdn LT Auto
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevy Sonic 1LT- Sedan-Automatic-No Accident- Low Km's-Back-up Camera-in excellent conditions-Power doors-Power Windows-Power Mirrors-Bluetooth-Heated Seats-Air Conditioning-Keyless Entry-Cruise Control-..ect.
Price Includes, Safety Certification-HST & LICENSING EXTRA
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa
289 -653-1993
Looking for a reliable and stylish compact car? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Sonic 4dr Sdn LT Auto, available now at Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek red hatchback boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey cloth seats and a host of convenient features that make every drive enjoyable. With its peppy 1.8L 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Sonic offers a comfortable and efficient driving experience. This vehicle has only 96,000km on the odometer, making it a great value for a car in excellent condition.
This Sonic is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and heated seats for those chilly mornings. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and take advantage of the rearview camera for added peace of mind. This Sonic is equipped with a full suite of safety features, including anti-lock brakes, traction control, multiple airbags, and a security system.
Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to test drive this fantastic 2015 Chevrolet Sonic and experience its comfort, convenience, and reliability for yourself!
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
289-653-1993