<p>Looking for a reliable and affordable SUV that can handle the Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Trax, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This vibrant orange crossover boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey fabric seats and a variety of convenient features. With a 4-cylinder engine, manual transmission, and front-wheel drive, this Trax offers a smooth and efficient ride. This Trax has been well-maintained and is ready for your next adventure.</p><p>Despite its mileage (244,750km), this Trax remains in excellent condition and is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable. Some of its standout features include:</p><ul><li><strong>Winter Tires:</strong> Conquer any snowstorm with the included winter tires.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Keep your view clear in any weather with the heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth:</strong> Stay connected on the road with the Bluetooth connectivity.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite tunes with the high-quality sound system.</li><li><strong>Traction Control:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing that traction control will keep you in control.</li></ul><p>This Trax is a great value and wont last long! Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today for a test drive and see for yourself!</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2015 Chevrolet Trax

244,750 KM

$4,690.26

+ tax & licensing
12423231

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
244,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB9FL119964

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,750 KM

Looking for a reliable and affordable SUV that can handle the Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2015 Chevrolet Trax, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This vibrant orange crossover boasts a spacious interior with comfortable grey fabric seats and a variety of convenient features. With a 4-cylinder engine, manual transmission, and front-wheel drive, this Trax offers a smooth and efficient ride. This Trax has been well-maintained and is ready for your next adventure.

Despite its mileage (244,750km), this Trax remains in excellent condition and is packed with features to make your driving experience enjoyable. Some of its standout features include:

  • Winter Tires: Conquer any snowstorm with the included winter tires.
  • Heated Mirrors: Keep your view clear in any weather with the heated mirrors.
  • Bluetooth: Stay connected on the road with the Bluetooth connectivity.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the high-quality sound system.
  • Traction Control: Drive with confidence knowing that traction control will keep you in control.

This Trax is a great value and won't last long! Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today for a test drive and see for yourself!

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

