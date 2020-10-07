Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler 200

91,600 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited 1 OWNER. Financing Available!

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited 1 OWNER. Financing Available!

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6

416-900-5605

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

91,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6053625
  • Stock #: N275
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB6FN510892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Our 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited with 91600 kilometres is also a 1 owner well maintained vehicle. At Top Gun Auto Sales we can help with all financing needs no matter the credit situation. Please apply online www.topgunautosales.ca to get pre approved.

For only $10998.00 plus tax the vehicle is certified and  equipped with:

 

*review camera

*bluetooth

* heated seats

*satalite radio

and much more.

No hidden fees. 1 owner, no claims and Certified.

 

Please call 4169005605/4165006821 or email rparker@topgunautosales.ca

 

Selling price is plus tax and licence cost.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales

2017 Honda Civic EX,...
 100,700 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 148,850 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 82,400 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6

Call Dealer

416-900-XXXX

(click to show)

416-900-5605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory