2015 Chrysler 200

122,044 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

2015 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

122,044KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7816212
  • Stock #: 511352
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAG7FN511352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black+Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,044 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLASSY WHITE SEDAN W/ TINTED WINDOWS, EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L ENGINE LOADED W/ REAR-VIEW CAMERA, HEATED/POWER SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, PROXIMITY/KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS/MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Included

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

