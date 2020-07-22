Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2015 Chrysler Town & Country

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,795

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5712597
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG9FR519805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn Touring-Back up Camera- Powe sliding doors/tail gate- Power seats- lots more- NO ACCIDENT- ...This vehicle comes CERTIFIED! Extended warranty also available for purchase. -WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"- are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website NEW WEBSITE WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of erie street and simcoe .

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2014 Chrysler Town &...
 166,000 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Sorento LX ...
 145,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Focus SE
 158,000 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory