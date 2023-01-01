$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT | Stow & Go | Pwr Group | Tinted | Roof Rack
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10176603
- Stock #: 332
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR503072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 175,950 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! All credit approved!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat on Black Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Full Stow & Go Seating, Cold Air Conditioning, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Power Group, Roof Rack, Telescopic Steering, Factory Remote Start, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Nice van with plenty of life left, this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravas is suitable for the part-time handyman or a growing family or both! Loaded with the essential features, the body is in exceptional shape, and the interior shows some minor signs of wear but overall it's in very solid condition. Local Ontario car. Easy financing is available, watcha waiting for!? - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
