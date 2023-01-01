Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,950 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | Pwr Group | Tinted | Roof Rack

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Stow & Go | Pwr Group | Tinted | Roof Rack

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,950KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10176603
  Stock #: 332
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG0FR503072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,950 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat on Black Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Full Stow & Go Seating, Cold Air Conditioning, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Power Group, Roof Rack, Telescopic Steering, Factory Remote Start, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Cruise Control, Rear Spoiler, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Nice van with plenty of life left, this 2015 Dodge Grand Caravas is suitable for the part-time handyman or a growing family or both! Loaded with the essential features, the body is in exceptional shape, and the interior shows some minor signs of wear but overall it's in very solid condition. Local Ontario car. Easy financing is available, watcha waiting for!? - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

