$16,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,989
+ taxes & licensing
194,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10382736
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR722795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 194,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Seating
Leather Seats
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4