2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

194,817 KM

Details

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

194,817KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10382736
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6FR722795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 194,817 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

