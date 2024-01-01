Menu
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Brite White Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate, Power Windows All Around, Full Stow & Go Seating, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Telescopic Steering, Power Drivers Seat with Lumbar Support, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more!   

Managers Notes: 
Its cold outside but that wont stop us from bringing you fresh and clean inventory. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved. Need financing? We can help! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as unfit which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

131,959 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus | Leather | Nav | Cam | Pwr Doors

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus | Leather | Nav | Cam | Pwr Doors

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7FR702605

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 131,959 KM

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Brite White Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate, Power Windows All Around, Full Stow & Go Seating, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Telescopic Steering, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
It's cold outside but that won't stop us from bringing you fresh and clean inventory. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved. Need financing? We can help! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan