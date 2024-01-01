$14,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus | Leather | Nav | Cam | Pwr Doors
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus | Leather | Nav | Cam | Pwr Doors
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 131,959 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Brite White Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sliding Doors & Liftgate, Power Windows All Around, Full Stow & Go Seating, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Alloy Wheels, Telescopic Steering, Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more!
Manager's Notes:
It's cold outside but that won't stop us from bringing you fresh and clean inventory. This 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved. Need financing? We can help! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Automobiles
Email True North Automobiles
True North Automobiles
Call Dealer
905-576-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111