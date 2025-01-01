Menu
<p>***LOW MILEAGE***EXCELLENT CONDITION BEIGE ON BLACK SEVEN PASSENGER DODGE MINIVAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, 7 PASSENGER STOW-N-GO LOADED W/ MULTIZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM/FM/CD/XM RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTIES AND MUCH MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</p>

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,761 KM

$11,998

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,761KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG2FR745944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 103,761 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan