Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>GREAT CONDITION WHITE ON BLACK DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE</span><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS, TINTED WINDOWS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2015 Dodge Journey

119,224 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 1724425904
  2. 1724425910
  3. 1724425913
  4. 1724425918
  5. 1724425923
  6. 1724425928
  7. 1724425936
  8. 1724425942
  9. 1724425946
  10. 1724425951
  11. 1724425959
  12. 1724425965
  13. 1724425970
  14. 1724425974
  15. 1724425978
  16. 1724425984
  17. 1724425990
  18. 1724425995
  19. 1724426001
  20. 1724426003
  21. 1724426009
  22. 1724426015
  23. 1724426019
  24. 1724426024
  25. 1724426029
  26. 1724426033
  27. 1724426037
  28. 1724426041
  29. 1724426043
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,224KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCGG8FT592007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,224 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION WHITE ON BLACK DODGE SPORTS UTILITY VEHICLE WITH EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.6L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED/LEATHER/POWER SEATS, DVD ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 18 INCH ALLOY RIMS, TINTED WINDOWS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA W/ PARK ASSIST SENSORS, UPGRADED SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, 7 PASSENGER SEATING W/ THIRD ROW, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Buick Lucerne CXL Premium 126,910 KM $9,998 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT 119,207 KM $9,698 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 117,495 KM $15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Journey