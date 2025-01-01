Menu
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG9FT663821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Dodge Journey SXT- V6,3.6L Engine -One Owner- No Accident-Alloy Wheels,Sunroof/Moonroof-Backup Camera,Bluetooth-ABS Brakes-Navigation System,Parking Sensor-DVD System with 2 Headphone,Vehicle Anti-Theft System,Automatic Headlight,AM/FM Stereo,,CD Player,Center Arm Rest,Child-Safety Locks,Climate Control,Cloth Interior,Cruise Control,Cup Holder,Digital Clock,Driver Side Airbag,Dual impact Airbags,Multi-Zone A/C,Entertainment System,Fog Lights,Folding Hill Ascent Control,Keyless Entry,Power Brakes,Power Locks,Power Mirrors,Power Steering,Power Windows,Power-Assist Disc Brakes,Premium Audio,Rear Window Defroster,Rear Windows Wiper,..ect

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"

 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 

$10,999+ HST & Licensing 

 

✅ FINANCING available

 

✅ WARRANTY available

 

✅ We’ll take your trade-in.

 

Car proof reports are available upon request. 

 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

 

766 Simcoe Street South

 

Oshawa, on.

 

 

289-653-1993

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

