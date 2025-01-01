Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

207,022 KM

Details Features

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain

Watch This Vehicle
13138249

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1762195705
  2. 1762195708
  3. 1762195712
  4. 1762195695
  5. 1762195693
  6. 1762195713
  7. 1762195703
  8. 1762195718
  9. 1762195720
  10. 1762195701
  11. 1762195697
  12. 1762195707
  13. 1762195710
  14. 1762195699
  15. 1762195715
  16. 1762195716
  17. 1762195719
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,022KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC1FG474328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 207,022 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Nissan Titan SV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Nissan Titan SV 295,682 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 SPORT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Ford F-150 SPORT 284,886 KM $13,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 99,413 KM $36,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2015 GMC Sierra 1500