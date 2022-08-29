$16,298+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2015 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,298
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9286330
- Stock #: 342927
- VIN: 2GKALREK1F6342927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,599 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY SHARP CRYSTAL RED GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.4L ECOTECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE SLE2 TRIM PACKAGE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.