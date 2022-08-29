Menu
2015 GMC Terrain

119,599 KM

Details Description Features

$16,298

+ tax & licensing
$16,298

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2015 GMC Terrain

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

2015 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,298

+ taxes & licensing

119,599KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9286330
  Stock #: 342927
  VIN: 2GKALREK1F6342927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,599 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY SHARP CRYSTAL RED GMC SPORTS-UTILITY VEHICLE W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE ECO FRIENDLY 4 CYLINDER 2.4L ECOTECH ENGINE, LOADED W/ THE SLE2 TRIM PACKAGE, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, UPGRADED PIONEER PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER AND HEATED SEATS, POWER MOONROOF, FACTORY REMOTE CAR START, TINTED WINDOWS, HEATED/POWER SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MUCH MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

