2015 Honda Civic

152,559 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

LX | Auto | Bluetooth | Reverse Cam | Alloys ++

2015 Honda Civic

LX | Auto | Bluetooth | Reverse Cam | Alloys ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

152,559KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201299
  • Stock #: 338
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH033973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,559 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Light Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, ECON Mode, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels, AUX Input, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
This 2015 Honda Civic LX offers everything we've come to expect from Honda. Legendary reliability coupled with low cost of maintenance make this example the perfect choice for new and experienced drivers alike. The body is in exceptional shape and the car drives exactly as it should! Local new car dealership trade-in, clean Carfax Canada report, this isn't one you want to miss! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

