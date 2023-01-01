$15,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2015 Honda Civic
LX | Auto | Bluetooth | Reverse Cam | Alloys ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10201299
- Stock #: 338
- VIN: 2HGFB2F46FH033973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 152,559 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Light Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, ECON Mode, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels, AUX Input, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
This 2015 Honda Civic LX offers everything we've come to expect from Honda. Legendary reliability coupled with low cost of maintenance make this example the perfect choice for new and experienced drivers alike. The body is in exceptional shape and the car drives exactly as it should! Local new car dealership trade-in, clean Carfax Canada report, this isn't one you want to miss! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.