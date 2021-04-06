Menu
2015 Honda Civic

74,118 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2015 Honda Civic

2015 Honda Civic

EX | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Proximity Key

2015 Honda Civic

EX | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Proximity Key

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

74,118KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6934711
  • Stock #: 043
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F58FH048659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,118 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Modern Steel Metallic Exterior On Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Group, Reverse & Side View Cameras, Two-Tone Alloy Wheels, Proximity Key, Keyless Access, Push Button Start, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Heated Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, USB & Aux Input, Econ Mode, Telescopic Steering, Clean Carfax Canada Report and so much more! *This vehicle qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Very well maintained, mechanically, aesthetically, inside and out, this 2015 Honda Civic EX is as clean as they come! It was traded in with us and from the very first look, we can tell this car was well-loved and it shows! The body is in immaculate condition with no scratches, dings, or damage of any sort. The interior compliments the exterior well and the car drives as smooth as ever! Please don't miss out, if you're looking for a Civic, you'd be hard-pressed to find another like it." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

