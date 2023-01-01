$13,989+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr Touring
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
283,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10112298
- VIN: 5FNYF4H95FB504579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 283,235 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4