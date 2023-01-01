2015 Honda Pilot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 3 , 2 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10112298

10112298 VIN: 5FNYF4H95FB504579

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 283,235 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.