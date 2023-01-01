$15,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Pilot
Touring | AWD | DVD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10334391
- Stock #: 355
- VIN: 5FNYF4H91FB501341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 247,144 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
White Diamond Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Factory DVD Player, Power Sunroof, 8 Passenger Seating, Alloy Wheels with Michelin All-Season Tires, Power Group, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Front Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Heated Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Believe me when I tell you this, this particular unit is cleaner than cars with half its mileage! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved and maintained. This 2015 Honda Pilot Touring is the perfect choice for just about anybody. Local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss. Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
