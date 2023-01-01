Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

188,274 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

4dr Sdn Auto GLS

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

188,274KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10327488
  • VIN: KMHDH4AH5FU389897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,274 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

