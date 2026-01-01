Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Hyundai Elantra

197,074 KM

Details Features

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
14133778

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1779398290858
  2. 1779398291408
  3. 1779398292113
  4. 1779398292608
  5. 1779398293079
  6. 1779398293577
  7. 1779398294019
  8. 1779398294522
  9. 1779398295044
  10. 1779398295525
  11. 1779398296022
  12. 1779398296486
  13. 1779398296931
  14. 1779398297405
  15. 1779398297901
  16. 1779398298370
  17. 1779398298874
  18. 1779398299324
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
197,074KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDH4AH2FU238239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 197,074 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT 121,484 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS 197,074 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Terrain SLT AWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 GMC Terrain SLT AWD 226,218 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2015 Hyundai Elantra