2015 Hyundai Elantra
Limited | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam ++
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Listing ID: 8534186
- Stock #: 199
- VIN: KMHDH4AH0FU291344
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,025 KM
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Phantom Black Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Factory Installed Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Rear Seats, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Alloy Wheels with Near-New Michelin Tires, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, USB & Aux Input, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Really nice car! The body is in great shape and the interior has been well kept and maintained! The car drives very well and everything is working as it should! Sporty and luxurious, it's easy to see why the Hyundai Elantra is as popular as it is! Local new car dealership trade-in, buy with confidence!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
