$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2015 Hyundai Elantra
4dr Sdn Man GL
Location
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
95,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9848447
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH589189
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour GRPHITE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
