2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

193,328 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

5dr HB Auto GLS

5dr HB Auto GLS

Location

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

193,328KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9844658
  • VIN: KMHD35LH4FU247011

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,328 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

