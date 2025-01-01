$9,489+ tax & licensing
2015 Hyundai Veloster
LOW KM TECH PKG EXTRA CLEAN
2015 Hyundai Veloster
LOW KM TECH PKG EXTRA CLEAN
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$9,489
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 70,612 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2015 Hyundai Veloster, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sporty hatchback is finished in a dazzling Pearl White exterior with a sophisticated Black interior. With only 70,612km on the odometer, this Veloster is practically brand new. Enjoy the thrill of a manual transmission and the power of a 4-cylinder engine while feeling confident with the added safety of features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.
This LOW KM TECH PKG Veloster is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy a premium sound system while cruising comfortably in heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera adds to the luxurious feel. Navigate your adventures with GPS and stay safe with adaptive smart cruise control. The Veloster also boasts a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days and a spoiler for a touch of sporty style. This vehicle is ready for your next adventure!
Here are five features that make this Hyundai Veloster stand out:
- TECH PKG Trim: Enjoy the luxurious features and high-tech amenities of this premium trim.
- Navigation: Cruise around town & enjoy your next adventure with convienient navigation!
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy on those chilly drives.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a touch of a button.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy added safety and peace of mind when backing up.
Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience this exceptional Hyundai Veloster for yourself.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-571-3460