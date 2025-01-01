Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2015 Hyundai Veloster, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This sporty hatchback is finished in a dazzling Pearl White exterior with a sophisticated Black interior. With only 70,612km on the odometer, this Veloster is practically brand new. Enjoy the thrill of a manual transmission and the power of a 4-cylinder engine while feeling confident with the added safety of features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags.</p><p>This LOW KM TECH PKG Veloster is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth and enjoy a premium sound system while cruising comfortably in heated seats and a heated steering wheel. The convenience of push-button start, keyless entry, and a rearview camera adds to the luxurious feel. Navigate your adventures with GPS and stay safe with adaptive smart cruise control. The Veloster also boasts a sunroof/moonroof for those sunny days and a spoiler for a touch of sporty style. This vehicle is ready for your next adventure!</p><p>Here are five features that make this Hyundai Veloster stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>TECH PKG Trim:</strong> Enjoy the luxurious features and high-tech amenities of this premium trim.</li><li><strong>Navigation:</strong> Cruise around town & enjoy your next adventure with convienient navigation!</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy on those chilly drives.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Enjoy the sunshine and fresh air with a touch of a button.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy added safety and peace of mind when backing up.</li></ol><p>Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience this exceptional Hyundai Veloster for yourself.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /></pre><p>R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</p>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,612KM
VIN KMHTC6AD4FU240688

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,612 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

