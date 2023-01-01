2015 Infiniti QX60

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10166643

10166643 Stock #: 2539

2539 VIN: 5n1al0mm7fc528906

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 2539

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Power Folding Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.