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<p>2019 Infinity Qx60- AWD-Low Kms-One Owner-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS INSIDE AND OUT. LOADED WITH OPTIONS-Air Conditioning-Alloy Wheels-Backup Camera-Cruise Control-Heated Seats-Keyless Entry-Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats-Parking Sensors-Power Seats-Power Windows-Sunroof / Moonroof...</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.</p><p>Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! </p><p>==== Buy with confidence; ====</p><p> OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member</p><p> Certified! Certified! Certified!</p><p>$00,000+ HST & Licensing </p><p>✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE</p><p>✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p><p>✅ WELL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN</p><p>✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE</p><p>For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. </p><p>Oshawa Fine Auto Sales</p><p>766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.</p><p>289-653-1993</p><p>Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Infiniti QX60

147,000 KM

Details Description Features

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2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

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14143309

2015 Infiniti QX60

AWD 4dr

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1779546258988
  2. 1779546259461
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
147,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM3FC533293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 147,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Infinity Qx60- AWD-Low Kms-One Owner-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS INSIDE AND OUT. LOADED WITH OPTIONS-Air Conditioning-Alloy Wheels-Backup Camera-Cruise Control-Heated Seats-Keyless Entry-Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats-Parking Sensors-Power Seats-Power Windows-Sunroof / Moonroof...

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.

Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! 

==== Buy with confidence; ====

 OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA  Member

 Certified! Certified! Certified!

$00,000+ HST & Licensing 

✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE

✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE

✅ WE'LL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN

✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from. 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.

289-653-1993

Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
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289-653-1993

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Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2015 Infiniti QX60