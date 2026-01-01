$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
2015 Infiniti QX60
AWD 4dr
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 147,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Infinity Qx60- AWD-Low Kms-One Owner-IN EXCELLENT CONDITIONS INSIDE AND OUT. LOADED WITH OPTIONS-Air Conditioning-Alloy Wheels-Backup Camera-Cruise Control-Heated Seats-Keyless Entry-Leather/Synthetic Leather Seats-Parking Sensors-Power Seats-Power Windows-Sunroof / Moonroof...
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING.
Car proof reports are available upon request. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!!
==== Buy with confidence; ====
OMVIC Registered Dealer & Proud UCDA Member
Certified! Certified! Certified!
$00,000+ HST & Licensing
✅ FINANCING AVAILABLE
✅ WARRANTY AVAILABLE
✅ WE'LL TAKE YOUR TRADE-IN
✅ CARFAX AVAILABLE
For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca Many Cars,Trucks & Vans Available to choose from.
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe Street South Oshawa, on.
289-653-1993
Call/Email us for booking a test drive and showing.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-653-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
289-653-1993