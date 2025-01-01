$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
182,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c4pjmds8fw509578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Email A&P Auto Centre
