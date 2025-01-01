Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

182,000 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

12475419

2015 Jeep Cherokee

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
182,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c4pjmds8fw509578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

