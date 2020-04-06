Menu
2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

DWK Auto Sales Inc.

218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

416-262-4722

$11,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4833192
  • VIN: 1c4pjlcb8fw761729
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Beautiful 2015 Jeep Cherokee North Edition
- Low KMS
- Clean Tittle
- Certified
- Back up Cam
- Bluetooth
- Climate Control
- Heated seats
- Premium sound system
- Great on Gas
- Perfect for Lyft and Uber
- Alloy wheels
- Runs and drives great
- Carfax claim
Price: $11000 +HST& Licensing
At DWK AUTO SALES INC, we believe in delivering the best quality to our customers. We put our customers first and always ensure that all our customers’ needs are met. Quality you can trust; with 5 star customer service.
Call Us 416-262-4722
we're located at 218 Bloor Street East, Oshawa ON
www.dwkautos.com
dwkautos@gmail.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

