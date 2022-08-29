$13,999+ tax & licensing
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2015 Jeep Compass
2015 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR NORTH
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9031000
- VIN: 1c4njdab4fd108567
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 161,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3