2015 Jeep Compass

161,000 KM

Details Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR NORTH

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9031000
  • VIN: 1c4njdab4fd108567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

