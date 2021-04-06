+ taxes & licensing
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee LTD, White on Black leather. 4X4, Sunroof, Trailer pkg, Heated front and rear seats. MP3, USB, ports, NAVI. This vehicle runs and drives excellent. Recent new brakes. Tires are better that half. Financing available. $23900 + HST and licensing. Please call for further details. Due to the ongoing CV19 pandemic and Ontario restrictions, we are open by appointment only. We apologize for any inconvenience.
