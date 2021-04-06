Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
ENG Automotive Group

905-728-6511

Limited

Location

ENG Automotive Group

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

905-728-6511

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6896568
  • Stock #: 163807
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG2FC163807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee LTD, White on Black leather. 4X4, Sunroof, Trailer pkg, Heated front and rear seats. MP3, USB, ports, NAVI. This vehicle runs and drives excellent. Recent new brakes. Tires are better that half. Financing available. $23900 + HST and licensing. Please call for further details. Due to the ongoing CV19 pandemic and Ontario restrictions, we are open by appointment only. We apologize for any inconvenience. 

Vehicle Features

Limited
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
20" Wheels
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Manuals
2 X Key FOB's
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

