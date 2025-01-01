Menu
<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this bold and capable 2015 Jeep Renegade 4x4 SPORT! This Fire Orange beauty is ready to turn heads with its rugged style and impressive off-road capabilities. The spacious interior boasts comfortable black cloth bucket seats and all the modern conveniences you need, including Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and rearview camera. This Renegade is perfect for both everyday driving and weekend adventures, and with its 4-wheel drive system, youll be able to handle anything the road throws your way.</p><p>This well-maintained Renegade has 191,185km on the odometer, a testament to its reliability and durability. Its packed with features that will make every journey a breeze, including a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, cruise control, and power accessories. R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to offer this fantastic Jeep Renegade, ready to take you on your next adventure.</p><p><strong>Five Features to Get Excited About:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>4x4 Capability:</strong> This Renegade is built for adventure, with a robust 4-wheel drive system that gives you superior traction on any surface.</li><li><strong>Backup Camera:</strong> Navigate tight parking spaces and backing up in crowded areas with confidence thanks to the rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite tunes on the go with the Renegades high-quality sound system.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and safe on those frosty mornings with heated side mirrors that quickly clear away ice and fog.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected on the road with hands-free calling and wireless music streaming.</li></ul><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  • Exterior Colour Fire Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,185 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

