$8,989+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Renegade
4x4 BACKUP CAM SPORT
2015 Jeep Renegade
4x4 BACKUP CAM SPORT
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Fire Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 191,185 KM
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this bold and capable 2015 Jeep Renegade 4x4 SPORT! This Fire Orange beauty is ready to turn heads with its rugged style and impressive off-road capabilities. The spacious interior boasts comfortable black cloth bucket seats and all the modern conveniences you need, including Bluetooth connectivity, a premium sound system, and rearview camera. This Renegade is perfect for both everyday driving and weekend adventures, and with its 4-wheel drive system, you'll be able to handle anything the road throws your way.
This well-maintained Renegade has 191,185km on the odometer, a testament to its reliability and durability. It's packed with features that will make every journey a breeze, including a powerful 4-cylinder engine, a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, cruise control, and power accessories. R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is proud to offer this fantastic Jeep Renegade, ready to take you on your next adventure.
Five Features to Get Excited About:
- 4x4 Capability: This Renegade is built for adventure, with a robust 4-wheel drive system that gives you superior traction on any surface.
- Backup Camera: Navigate tight parking spaces and backing up in crowded areas with confidence thanks to the rearview camera.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite tunes on the go with the Renegade's high-quality sound system.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe on those frosty mornings with heated side mirrors that quickly clear away ice and fog.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Stay connected on the road with hands-free calling and wireless music streaming.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
