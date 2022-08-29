Menu
2015 Jeep Wrangler

254,472 KM

Details Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Sahara

Sahara

Location

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

254,472KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9201967
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG2FL740381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

