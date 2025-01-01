Menu
<p>30ft Keystone Hideout. Good shape. Very clean. Priced to sell as there is no more need for it. </p><p> </p><p>All appliances are in fine working order. </p><p> </p><p>2 bedroom. Main bedroom with upgraded mattress. </p><p> </p><p>Pull out sitting area. Trailer TV with built in speakers. </p><p> </p><p>Full kitchen w/ fridge/freezer/microwave/sink and stove. </p><p> </p><p>This unit is being sold AS IS. </p><p> </p><p>Please call Boss Auto Sales at (905)7211200 for more information.</p>

2015 Keystone Hideout

Details

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
2015 Keystone Hideout

12457864

2015 Keystone Hideout

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
As Is Condition
VIN 4YDT27D2XF7200232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Car Hauler
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

30ft Keystone Hideout. Good shape. Very clean. Priced to sell as there is no more need for it. 

 

All appliances are in fine working order. 

 

2 bedroom. Main bedroom with upgraded mattress. 

 

Pull out sitting area. Trailer TV with built in speakers. 

 

Full kitchen w/ fridge/freezer/microwave/sink and stove. 

 

This unit is being sold AS IS. 

 

Please call Boss Auto Sales at (905)7211200 for more information.

Buy From Home Available

Email Boss Auto

