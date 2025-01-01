$14,998+ tax & licensing
2015 Keystone Hideout
2015 Keystone Hideout
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Sold As Is
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Car Hauler
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
30ft Keystone Hideout. Good shape. Very clean. Priced to sell as there is no more need for it.
All appliances are in fine working order.
2 bedroom. Main bedroom with upgraded mattress.
Pull out sitting area. Trailer TV with built in speakers.
Full kitchen w/ fridge/freezer/microwave/sink and stove.
This unit is being sold AS IS.
Please call Boss Auto Sales at (905)7211200 for more information.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Boss Auto
Boss Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200