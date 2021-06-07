Menu
2015 Kia Forte

127,839 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2015 Kia Forte

2015 Kia Forte

EX | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys | Cold AC

2015 Kia Forte

EX | Auto | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Alloys | Cold AC

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

127,839KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7213925
  • Stock #: 065
  • VIN: KNAFX4A65F5278398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Aurora Black Exterior on Two-Tone Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Cold Air Conditioning, Power Group, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Telescopic Steering, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Steering Wheel Controls, USB & Aux Input, Rear Split & Folding Seats and so much more! *This unit qualifies for financing!*

Manager's Notes: 
"Practical, great on fuel and an absolute joy to drive! This 2015 Kia Forte EX is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in great shape, the interior has been well looked after as well. The car drives as tight and as straight as if it were new. Please come down and check it out, take it for a drive and you'll find it hard to disagree with me there, you'll love it!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

