+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Aurora Black Exterior on Two-Tone Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Cold Air Conditioning, Power Group, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Telescopic Steering, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels with Near-New All-Season Tires, Steering Wheel Controls, USB & Aux Input, Rear Split & Folding Seats and so much more! *This unit qualifies for financing!*
Manager's Notes:
"Practical, great on fuel and an absolute joy to drive! This 2015 Kia Forte EX is loaded with all the essential features and then some! The body is in great shape, the interior has been well looked after as well. The car drives as tight and as straight as if it were new. Please come down and check it out, take it for a drive and you'll find it hard to disagree with me there, you'll love it!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
