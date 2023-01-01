Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Kia Rondo

211,899 KM

Details Description Features

$10,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Rondo

2015 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Kia Rondo

4dr Wgn Auto EX

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1694527779
  2. 1694527784
  3. 1694527788
  4. 1694527793
  5. 1694527797
  6. 1694527802
  7. 1694527805
  8. 1694527810
  9. 1694527815
  10. 1694527822
  11. 1694527827
  12. 1694527834
  13. 1694527840
  14. 1694527844
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
211,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10408824
  • VIN: KNAHU8A30F7092612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,899 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2006 Ford Escape 4dr...
 235,356 KM
$4,989 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 194,817 KM
$16,989 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 4D...
 153,245 KM
$6,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory