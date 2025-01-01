Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2015 Kia Soul SX LUXURY LOADED! This vibrant Bumble Bee Yellow SUV is as fun to drive as it is to look at, boasting a spacious interior with luxurious black leather seats and a comprehensive list of features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Soul delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures.</p><p>This loaded SX model comes packed with features, including heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, a premium sound system, a sunroof, and a navigation system. Stay comfortable and connected on even the coldest days with the heated seats and steering wheel, while the cooled seats provide welcome relief on hot summer days. Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear sound thanks to the premium audio system, and navigate with ease using the built-in GPS navigation.</p><p>Despite its impressive list of features and stylish exterior, this Kia Soul has only 179,468 km on the odometer, making it a perfect combination of style, comfort, and value. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience this vibrant and feature-packed Soul firsthand.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2015 Kia Soul

179,468 KM

Details Description Features

$6,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Soul

SX LUXURY LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12214413

2015 Kia Soul

SX LUXURY LOADED

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1740414638
  2. 1740414638
  3. 1740414638
  4. 1740414638
  5. 1740414636
  6. 1740414638
  7. 1740414636
  8. 1740414637
  9. 1740414638
  10. 1740414638
  11. 1740414637
  12. 1740414637
  13. 1740414638
  14. 1740414636
  15. 1740414637
  16. 1740414637
  17. 1740414637
  18. 1740414637
  19. 1740414637
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,468KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJX3A55F7203686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BUMBLE BEE YELLOW
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2015 Kia Soul SX LUXURY LOADED! This vibrant Bumble Bee Yellow SUV is as fun to drive as it is to look at, boasting a spacious interior with luxurious black leather seats and a comprehensive list of features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Soul delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures.

This loaded SX model comes packed with features, including heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, a premium sound system, a sunroof, and a navigation system. Stay comfortable and connected on even the coldest days with the heated seats and steering wheel, while the cooled seats provide welcome relief on hot summer days. Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear sound thanks to the premium audio system, and navigate with ease using the built-in GPS navigation.

Despite its impressive list of features and stylish exterior, this Kia Soul has only 179,468 km on the odometer, making it a perfect combination of style, comfort, and value. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience this vibrant and feature-packed Soul firsthand.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI RARE FIND! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Audi Q5 AWD TDI RARE FIND! 133,385 KM $18,989 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN GAS SAVER for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 4DR SDN GAS SAVER 205,110 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer LOADED 4WD XLT GORGEOUS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Ford Explorer LOADED 4WD XLT GORGEOUS 143,730 KM $21,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2015 Kia Soul