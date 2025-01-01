$6,989+ tax & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
SX LUXURY LOADED
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BUMBLE BEE YELLOW
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads in this eye-catching 2015 Kia Soul SX LUXURY LOADED! This vibrant Bumble Bee Yellow SUV is as fun to drive as it is to look at, boasting a spacious interior with luxurious black leather seats and a comprehensive list of features that will make every journey a pleasure. With its 4-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this Soul delivers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
This loaded SX model comes packed with features, including heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, a premium sound system, a sunroof, and a navigation system. Stay comfortable and connected on even the coldest days with the heated seats and steering wheel, while the cooled seats provide welcome relief on hot summer days. Enjoy your favourite tunes in crystal-clear sound thanks to the premium audio system, and navigate with ease using the built-in GPS navigation.
Despite its impressive list of features and stylish exterior, this Kia Soul has only 179,468 km on the odometer, making it a perfect combination of style, comfort, and value. Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience this vibrant and feature-packed Soul firsthand.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
