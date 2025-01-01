$8,989+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Soul
EX LOADED LOTS OF SERVICE
2015 Kia Soul
EX LOADED LOTS OF SERVICE
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BUMBLEBEE YELLOW
- Interior Colour BLACK + YELLOW STITCHING
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 151,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to inject some serious fun into your daily drive? Feast your eyes on this vibrant 2015 Kia Soul EX, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This eye-catching wagon is sure to turn heads with its unique "BUMBLEBEE YELLOW" exterior, perfectly complemented by a sporty black interior featuring striking yellow stitching. With 151,115km on the odometer, this Soul has plenty of life left and is ready for new adventures. This Soul is loaded with features and has lots of service.
This Soul isn't just about looks, it's packed with practicality too. Its versatile wagon body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. The reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission ensure a comfortable and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions. Plus, the Soul is known for its long-term reliability and fuel efficiency.
Here are some of the standout features you'll love:
- Bumblebee Bold: Its striking exterior colour guarantees you'll stand out from the crowd.
- Stitched in Style: The black interior with yellow stitching adds a touch of sporty sophistication to your driving experience.
- Ready for Adventure: Its wagon body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for any journey.
- Smooth Operator: The automatic transmission ensures a comfortable and easy driving experience.
- Fuel-Savvy Fun: Its efficient 4-cylinder engine keeps you on the road longer and saves you money at the pump.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460