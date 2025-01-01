Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Are you ready to inject some serious fun into your daily drive? Feast your eyes on this vibrant 2015 Kia Soul EX, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This eye-catching wagon is sure to turn heads with its unique BUMBLEBEE YELLOW exterior, perfectly complemented by a sporty black interior featuring striking yellow stitching. With 151,115km on the odometer, this Soul has plenty of life left and is ready for new adventures. This Soul is loaded with features and has lots of service.</p><p>This Soul isnt just about looks, its packed with practicality too. Its versatile wagon body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. The reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission ensure a comfortable and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions. Plus, the Soul is known for its long-term reliability and fuel efficiency.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Bumblebee Bold:</strong> Its striking exterior colour guarantees youll stand out from the crowd.</li><li><strong>Stitched in Style:</strong> The black interior with yellow stitching adds a touch of sporty sophistication to your driving experience.</li><li><strong>Ready for Adventure:</strong> Its wagon body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for any journey.</li><li><strong>Smooth Operator:</strong> The automatic transmission ensures a comfortable and easy driving experience.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Savvy Fun:</strong> Its efficient 4-cylinder engine keeps you on the road longer and saves you money at the pump.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2015 Kia Soul

151,115 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Soul

EX LOADED LOTS OF SERVICE

Watch This Vehicle
12676359

2015 Kia Soul

EX LOADED LOTS OF SERVICE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1750696549
  2. 1750696549
  3. 1750696549
  4. 1750696549
  5. 1750696548
  6. 1750696549
  7. 1750696545
  8. 1750696549
  9. 1750696546
  10. 1750696549
  11. 1750696546
  12. 1750696548
  13. 1750696549
  14. 1750696549
  15. 1750696548
  16. 1750696549
  17. 1750696548
  18. 1750696546
  19. 1750696547
  20. 1750696549
  21. 1750696549
  22. 1750696548
  23. 1750696547
  24. 1750696547
  25. 1750696548
  26. 1750696549
  27. 1750696549
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,115KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A53F7212886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BUMBLEBEE YELLOW
  • Interior Colour BLACK + YELLOW STITCHING
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to inject some serious fun into your daily drive? Feast your eyes on this vibrant 2015 Kia Soul EX, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd! This eye-catching wagon is sure to turn heads with its unique "BUMBLEBEE YELLOW" exterior, perfectly complemented by a sporty black interior featuring striking yellow stitching. With 151,115km on the odometer, this Soul has plenty of life left and is ready for new adventures. This Soul is loaded with features and has lots of service.

This Soul isn't just about looks, it's packed with practicality too. Its versatile wagon body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. The reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission ensure a comfortable and efficient ride, while the front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions. Plus, the Soul is known for its long-term reliability and fuel efficiency.

Here are some of the standout features you'll love:

  • Bumblebee Bold: Its striking exterior colour guarantees you'll stand out from the crowd.
  • Stitched in Style: The black interior with yellow stitching adds a touch of sporty sophistication to your driving experience.
  • Ready for Adventure: Its wagon body style provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for any journey.
  • Smooth Operator: The automatic transmission ensures a comfortable and easy driving experience.
  • Fuel-Savvy Fun: Its efficient 4-cylinder engine keeps you on the road longer and saves you money at the pump.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD TRENDLINE ANDROID AUTO for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan AWD TRENDLINE ANDROID AUTO 157,343 KM $15,989 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze COLD AC REMOTE START GREAT DEAL! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze COLD AC REMOTE START GREAT DEAL! 150,637 KM $6,789 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Beetle LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Volkswagen Beetle LOW KM STUNNING BEETLE! 116,240 KM $16,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2015 Kia Soul