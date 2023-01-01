Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

81,900 KM

Details Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V6 HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

V6 HSE

Location

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

416-315-7223

  1. 1701961453
  2. 1701961444
  3. 1701961450
  4. 1701961453
  5. 1701961452
  6. 1701961453
  7. 1701961450
  8. 1701961449
  9. 1701961450
  10. 1701961453
  11. 1701961453
  12. 1701961453
  13. 1701961453
  14. 1701961453
  15. 1701961452
  16. 1701961451
  17. 1701961453
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,900KM
Used
VIN SALWR2VF4FA530380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,900 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Babs Auto Sales

Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 HSE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 HSE 81,900 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 174,807 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Camry LE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Toyota Camry LE 165,909 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Babs Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Babs Auto Sales

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

Call Dealer

416-315-XXXX

(click to show)

416-315-7223

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Babs Auto Sales

416-315-7223

Contact Seller
2015 Land Rover Range Rover Sport