2015 Mazda MAZDA5
7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 160,277 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2015 Mazda MAZDA5, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Pearl White minivan boasts a sleek and modern design, with a comfortable black interior that seats seven passengers comfortably. Powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and equipped with an automatic transmission, this MAZDA5 offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With 160,277km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more adventures with your family.
This 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:
- Extra Tires: Never be caught off guard with a flat tire! This MAZDA5 comes with extra tires, providing you with peace of mind on the road.
- 7 Passenger Seating: Enjoy the convenience of having ample space for your entire family or a group of friends.
- Spacious Interior: The MAZDA5 boasts a roomy and comfortable interior, making long drives enjoyable for everyone.
- Reliable Performance: This well-maintained vehicle delivers dependable performance, offering a smooth and efficient ride.
- Stylish Design: The Pearl White exterior and sleek design turn heads wherever you go.
Come visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to see this fantastic 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES in person. We look forward to showing you all its amazing features!
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
