Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2015 Mazda MAZDA5, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Pearl White minivan boasts a sleek and modern design, with a comfortable black interior that seats seven passengers comfortably. Powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and equipped with an automatic transmission, this MAZDA5 offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With 160,277km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more adventures with your family.

This 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:

Extra Tires: Never be caught off guard with a flat tire! This MAZDA5 comes with extra tires, providing you with peace of mind on the road.
7 Passenger Seating: Enjoy the convenience of having ample space for your entire family or a group of friends.
Spacious Interior: The MAZDA5 boasts a roomy and comfortable interior, making long drives enjoyable for everyone.
Reliable Performance: This well-maintained vehicle delivers dependable performance, offering a smooth and efficient ride.
Stylish Design: The Pearl White exterior and sleek design turn heads wherever you go.

Come visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to see this fantastic 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES in person. We look forward to showing you all its amazing features!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,277KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1CW2CL8F0187655

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 160,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and reliable family vehicle? Look no further than this 2015 Mazda MAZDA5, now available at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This Pearl White minivan boasts a sleek and modern design, with a comfortable black interior that seats seven passengers comfortably. Powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and equipped with an automatic transmission, this MAZDA5 offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. With 160,277km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready for many more adventures with your family.

This 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Here are a few highlights:

  • Extra Tires: Never be caught off guard with a flat tire! This MAZDA5 comes with extra tires, providing you with peace of mind on the road.
  • 7 Passenger Seating: Enjoy the convenience of having ample space for your entire family or a group of friends.
  • Spacious Interior: The MAZDA5 boasts a roomy and comfortable interior, making long drives enjoyable for everyone.
  • Reliable Performance: This well-maintained vehicle delivers dependable performance, offering a smooth and efficient ride.
  • Stylish Design: The Pearl White exterior and sleek design turn heads wherever you go.

Come visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd today to see this fantastic 2015 Mazda MAZDA5 7 PASS - EXTRA TIRES in person. We look forward to showing you all its amazing features!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

