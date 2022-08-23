Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

96,241 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

96,241KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8981923
  • Stock #: 876861
  • VIN: 1N4AL3APXFN876861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,241 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT CONDITION SILVER NISSAN SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

