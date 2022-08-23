$13,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2015 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8981923
- Stock #: 876861
- VIN: 1N4AL3APXFN876861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,241 KM
Vehicle Description
GREAT CONDITION SILVER NISSAN SEDAN W/ EXCELLENT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 4 CYLINDER 2.5L ENGINE, LOADED W/ AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, CRUISE CONTROL, AIR CONDITIONING, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.