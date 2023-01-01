Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

205,000 KM

Details Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

2015 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9821563
  • VIN: 1n4al3ap8fn325036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

