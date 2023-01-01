Menu
2015 Nissan Micra

113,279 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2015 Nissan Micra

2015 Nissan Micra

SV

2015 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

113,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10334367
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CPXFL270272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

