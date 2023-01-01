$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
S | AWD | Bluetooth | Cold AC | Pwr Group | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10234142
- Stock #: 343
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC889426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,175 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Factory Reverse Camera, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Tinted Glass, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
If you're looking for something reliable and well-maintained, look no further! This 2015 Nissan Rogue is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition. Everything is working as it should. Local Ontario car, don't miss it! Call now and book your appointment! Easy finance is available! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
