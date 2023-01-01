2015 Nissan Rogue

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$14,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 1 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10234142

10234142 Stock #: 343

343 VIN: 5N1AT2MV5FC889426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 180,175 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Spoiler Winter Tires Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

