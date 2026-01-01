Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle Canadas diverse driving conditions? Check out this exceptionally clean 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish crossover, painted in a sleek grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers both practicality and a touch of sophistication. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth variable transmission, this Rogue is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Plus, it has the added confidence of all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for tackling those snowy Canadian winters. This particular model has 171,790km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is not just about looks and practicality; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Provides superior traction and control in various road conditions.</li><li><strong>Variable/CVT Transmission:</strong> Offers smooth, efficient shifting for a comfortable ride.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> Saves you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Extra Clean Condition:</strong> This Rogue has been well-maintained and is ready to impress.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br><br><br>R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br><br>Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br><br>R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

