$9,989+ taxes & licensing
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD EXTRA CLEAN!
2015 Nissan Rogue
AWD EXTRA CLEAN!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle Canada's diverse driving conditions? Check out this exceptionally clean 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This stylish crossover, painted in a sleek grey exterior with a comfortable black interior, offers both practicality and a touch of sophistication. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth variable transmission, this Rogue is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Plus, it has the added confidence of all-wheel drive, making it a great choice for tackling those snowy Canadian winters. This particular model has 171,790km on the odometer.
This 2015 Nissan Rogue AWD at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is not just about looks and practicality; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five features you'll love:
- All-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and control in various road conditions.
- Variable/CVT Transmission: Offers smooth, efficient shifting for a comfortable ride.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: Saves you money at the pump.
- Extra Clean Condition: This Rogue has been well-maintained and is ready to impress.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460